RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $2,107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

