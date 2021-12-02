Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Farmland Partners worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

