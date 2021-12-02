Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.53.

NYSE MEG opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 172.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.