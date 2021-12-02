Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ONLN stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.