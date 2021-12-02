Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of VOR opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

