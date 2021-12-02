UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $526.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $499.00 to $526.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.58.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $418.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.