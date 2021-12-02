Financial Review: Security National Financial (SNFCA) & Its Peers

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Security National Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial’s peers have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Security National Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million $55.60 million 3.21 Security National Financial Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.48

Security National Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69% Security National Financial Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial Competitors 362 1335 1612 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Security National Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Security National Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Security National Financial peers beat Security National Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

