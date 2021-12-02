Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 985 shares of company stock worth $112,941 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.