Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPAR Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.37 on Thursday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $47,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,094 shares of company stock valued at $162,323 over the last three months. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.