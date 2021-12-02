Northern Trust Corp Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,888.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $155,813 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.