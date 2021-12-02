Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 260.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of CyberOptics worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberOptics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBE opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

