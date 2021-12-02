DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get DocGo alerts:

DCGO stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.