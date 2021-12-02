Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $437,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.