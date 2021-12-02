i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.92 million, a P/E ratio of -54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

