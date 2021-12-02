Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

