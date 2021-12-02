Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 18,400 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 56,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $663,460.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,523 shares of company stock worth $1,262,005.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

