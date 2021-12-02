Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total transaction of $29,400,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60.

Mastercard stock opened at $306.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.