PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 22,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,481,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $2,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,569.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $58,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

