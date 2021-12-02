RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 389,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,687,504 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its position in RLX Technology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 197,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

