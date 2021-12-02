Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Up 13.8%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s share price was up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 450,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARBE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

