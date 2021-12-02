Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CEO Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $528.16 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.05 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

