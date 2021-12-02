Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

PFGC stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after buying an additional 245,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 361.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 290,943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 367.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 271,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 313.0% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.