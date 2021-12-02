Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.79. The stock has a market cap of £21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

