iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 252,788 shares.The stock last traded at $52.62 and had previously closed at $52.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 400,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

