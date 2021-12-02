Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Chariot Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 7.48 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. Chariot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.05 ($0.14). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

