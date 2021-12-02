Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,329 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,018% compared to the average volume of 924 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

