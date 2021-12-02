thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.