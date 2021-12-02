Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of National Grid Call Options (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,784% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.
NGG opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
