Jadestone Energy’s (JSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.17. The firm has a market cap of £362.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

