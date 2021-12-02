iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,908 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the average volume of 1,028 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $284.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.93 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.