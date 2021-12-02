Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEI stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.33. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

