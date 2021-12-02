Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154,434 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFE opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

