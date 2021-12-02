Northern Trust Corp Sells 294,748 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

VYNE opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

