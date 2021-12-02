18,047 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Karat Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $2,967,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $8,753,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $303,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.