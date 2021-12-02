Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 75.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exterran were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $2,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 199,558 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

