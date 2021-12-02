Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

