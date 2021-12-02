Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diginex were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 476,623 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. Diginex Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

