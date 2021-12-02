Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 343.68%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

