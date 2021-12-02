Geode Capital Management LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 98.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKIC stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

