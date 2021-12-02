Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of trivago by 53.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

