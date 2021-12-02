American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of AEL opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

