Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,403.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. Adyen has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

