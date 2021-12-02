Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $339.92

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $339.92, but opened at $320.00. Dillard’s shares last traded at $309.05, with a volume of 1,480 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.02.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,595,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

