Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.23 million and the lowest is $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

