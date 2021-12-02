Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Italk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.37.

Get Italk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Italk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Italk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.