Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

BNS opened at C$82.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$64.71 and a 1-year high of C$83.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

