Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

