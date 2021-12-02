Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Amarantus BioScience has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Amarantus BioScience
