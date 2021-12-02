Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Drops By 31.7%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 945,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.
About Adler Group
