Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Drops By 31.7%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 945,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

