Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

MOV stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,163. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 514.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 95.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.